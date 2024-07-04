NAGRAT urges suspension of Free SHS Bill for broader consultation

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called on Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to delay presenting the Free Senior High School (FSHS) bill to Parliament to allow for broader consultation.



NAGRAT stated that teachers have shown remarkable dedication and resilience since the Free SHS program began, but they have not received the recognition and appreciation they deserve.





The association highlighted the extensive inconveniences teachers have faced due to the program's implementation, noting significant changes and challenges in adapting to the new educational landscape.



NAGRAT emphasized that the government should delay the proposed bill to Parliament to allow for comprehensive consultations, ensuring mutual respect and acknowledgment of any legislation impacting education.



The association also urged Parliament's education committee to oppose the bill, calling for thorough scrutiny and rejection to protect the interests of the education sector and the broader community.