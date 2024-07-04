You are here: HomeNews2024 07 04Article 1957160

NAGRAT urges suspension of Free SHS Bill for broader consultation

Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called on Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to delay presenting the Free Senior High School (FSHS) bill to Parliament to allow for broader consultation.

NAGRAT stated that teachers have shown remarkable dedication and resilience since the Free SHS program began, but they have not received the recognition and appreciation they deserve.


