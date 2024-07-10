NAM1 case: Ruling on submission of no case to answer rescheduled to July 11

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has postponed its ruling on whether Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), CEO of Menzgold, and his companies have a case to answer.



Originally scheduled for July 10, the ruling was rescheduled to July 11 due to the presiding judge's involvement in cases at the Court of Appeal.



NAM1 and his companies face charges including illegal gold trading and fraud amounting to over GHC340 million.



The court will determine if there is sufficient evidence for them to open a defense following the prosecution's presentation of nine witnesses.