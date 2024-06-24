You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953572

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: GBC Ghana Online

NANGODI (UER): Over 200 security personnel trained on counter-terrorism

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The initiative aimed to enhance security for peaceful elections The initiative aimed to enhance security for peaceful elections

Over 200 police personnel have completed a counter-terrorism capacity-building program in Nangodi, Upper East Region.

The initiative, a collaboration between Projects Banbo Ghana Police Service and Project Karel in the UK, focused on self-defense, weapon handling, and other skills.

It aimed to enhance security for peaceful elections.

The training showcased preparedness for the 2024 polls, emphasizing the importance of combating terrorism.

Upper East Regional Commander DCOP Raymond Adofiem highlighted the program's significance in enhancing skills and readiness.

Participants from various security agencies expressed commitment to maintaining peace and excellence. The ceremony was attended by local officials, religious leaders, and traditional authorities.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment