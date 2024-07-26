'NAPO Ladies' formed to help NPP ‘break the 8’

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A pro-NPP group named 'NAPO Ladies' has officially been formed to support the campaign of NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh ahead of the December 7 election.



The group, coordinated by Maame Yaa Dufie, aims to mobilize youth support through relentless campaigning, emphasizing the achievements of NPP governments such as the Free SHS policy and digitization programs.



This initiative aims to strengthen the NPP's presidential ticket and contribute to a historic victory in the upcoming general elections.