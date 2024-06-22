NAPO calls on Okyehene on 25th Anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has visited Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin to congratulate him on his 25th anniversary on the Ofori Panin Stool.



Describing the Okyehene as a father figure, Prempeh expressed gratitude for his invaluable wisdom and support, which have significantly influenced his personal and political life.



In a post about the visit, the Minister, affectionately known as Napo, highlighted their long-standing relationship and deep affection. Prempeh appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance and celebrate this milestone in his leadership.