You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952807

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NAPO calls on Okyehene on 25th Anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

NAPO appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance NAPO appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has visited Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin to congratulate him on his 25th anniversary on the Ofori Panin Stool.

Describing the Okyehene as a father figure, Prempeh expressed gratitude for his invaluable wisdom and support, which have significantly influenced his personal and political life.

In a post about the visit, the Minister, affectionately known as Napo, highlighted their long-standing relationship and deep affection. Prempeh appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance and celebrate this milestone in his leadership.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment