You are here: HomeNews2024 10 25Article 1998473

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: GBC Ghana Online

NAPO clarifies issues around comprehensive sexuality education

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate, has defended the party's introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into Ghana's curriculum during an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.

He stated that the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the inclusion of CSE guidelines in 2017 and 2019.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh noted that Cabinet approved the curriculum and that Professor Gyan Baffour reviewed the guidelines to ensure cultural alignment.

He also mentioned significant changes from an objective-based to a standard-based curriculum while highlighting challenges of subject overlap in the educational framework.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment