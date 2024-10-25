NAPO clarifies issues around comprehensive sexuality education

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate, has defended the party's introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into Ghana's curriculum during an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.



He stated that the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the inclusion of CSE guidelines in 2017 and 2019.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh noted that Cabinet approved the curriculum and that Professor Gyan Baffour reviewed the guidelines to ensure cultural alignment.



He also mentioned significant changes from an objective-based to a standard-based curriculum while highlighting challenges of subject overlap in the educational framework.