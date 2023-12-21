NAPO files nomination to contest Manhyia South Constituency seat

Politics of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has filed his nomination to contest for NPP's 2024 parliamentary primaries elections.



His filing is the fifth time he is contesting the seat since 2008, making him the longest-serving Member of Parliament in the constituency.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is the energy minister, filed the nomination at the newly constructed constituency office at Ashanti New Town on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



His forms were accompanied by GH¢3,000 and GH¢35,000 for the costs of nomination forms and filing fees respectively.



Presenting his forms, NAPO, as he is affectionately called in the political circles, expressed his gratitude to the constituents for their unflinching support.



Humbly speaking to the constituency executives and party supporters, NAPO could not hide his appreciation from them.



“I have been running as the MP for the four conservative times through the support you always show me. The ministerial portfolios I have held are all the support from you (supporters). I will be always grateful to you, I am proud of you,” NAPO said.



The former education minister also took the opportunity to seek the delegates’ mandate in endorsing him in the parliamentary primaries slated for January 27, 2024.



“I am here to submit my filled nomination forms, along with the fees. I would also like to seek your usual support and votes during the parliamentary primaries to be held next year. I will continue to serve you wholeheartedly to improve lives in the constituency,” he appealed to the delegates.



Receiving the forms, the Manhyia South constituency chairman, Richard Ofori Atta, thanked Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for fulfilling the obligations of the party to contest.



He stressed that the constituency executives will not stop anyone from picking nomination forms, adding that the office is open for anyone interested in contesting in the primaries.