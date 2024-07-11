You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959410

Source: 3news

NAPO has always shown gravitas, his so-called arrogance is a total myth – Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has refuted claims of arrogance against Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the running mate for the NPP's flagbearer.

Owusu Bempah described NAPO as a confident and capable leader, dismissing accusations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as baseless.

He emphasized that NAPO's perceived arrogance is a myth and highlighted his dignified performance in public office.

Owusu Bempah argued that strong and assertive leadership, often misinterpreted as arrogance, is necessary for effective governance, citing global examples.

