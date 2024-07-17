NAPO is not arrogant, says Manso-Nkwanta MP

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: puretvonline.com

MP Hon. George Obeng Takyi has defended Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the NPP's running mate, against accusations of arrogance.



He characterized NAPO as assertive and hardworking, arguing that such traits are often misunderstood.



Takyi highlighted NAPO's contributions as a former Education and Energy Minister, urging Ghanaians to recognize his achievements rather than focus on negative perceptions.



In a radio interview, he dismissed claims of arrogance as opposition propaganda and called for strong support for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections to ensure continuity and progress.