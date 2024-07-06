NAPO isn’t arrogant; we’ll defend that tag – Egyapa Mercer

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: ghananewshive.com

The Tourism Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has defended Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as "Napo," from the accusation of being arrogant.



Mercer emphasized that labeling Napo as arrogant would be unjustified, and he highlighted Napo's humble and down-to-earth demeanor by mentioning his interactions with colleagues and MPs.



Mercer's comments came after the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) endorsed Napo as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.