You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968329

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

NAPO pledges Chiefs’ involvement in mining decisions under Bawumia presidency

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This pledge aims to protect local livelihoods This pledge aims to protect local livelihoods

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NPP, has assured the Denkyira Traditional Council that, under a potential Bawumia presidency, no mining activities would occur without the explicit permission and involvement of local chiefs.

This pledge aims to protect local livelihoods and ensure fair opportunities for communities affected by mining.

During his visit to Dunkwa-On-Offin, Dr. Prempeh also addressed delays in regional road projects, expressing optimism about their completion.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment