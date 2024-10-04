You are here: HomeNews2024 10 04Article 1989593

NAPO’s body guard is NOT dead – Akwasi Nti refutes rumors

NAPO is set to resume his campaign in the Ashanti region NAPO is set to resume his campaign in the Ashanti region

Akwasi Nti, a member of the NPP campaign team for Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), has denied rumors about the death of NAPO's bodyguard.

In an interview with GBC, Nti dismissed the social media speculation, stating no such incident has occurred and urging the public not to take the rumors seriously.

He clarified that NAPO's bodyguard is a police officer, not military.

NAPO, who recently returned from the UK, is set to resume his campaign in the Ashanti region.

Nti encouraged NPP members to remain focused ahead of the December 7 elections.

