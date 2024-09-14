You are here: HomeNews2024 09 14Article 1981502

NAPO shakes Kumasi with 'Nyame Ayɛ Awie' walk

The Manhyia South Constituency saw a massive turnout as NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh led a health walk alongside other party leaders.

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters, clad in NPP colors, joined the march through Kumasi streets.

Key party figures in attendance included General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, Bantama MP Francis Asenso Boakye, Subin Parliamentary Candidate Vincent Asafua, Tafo MP Vincent Asafua, and Asawase PC Manaf Ibrahim.

The event showcased strong support for the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

