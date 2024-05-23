NCA confirms full restoration of internet connectivity after weeks of disruption

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the complete restoration of internet connectivity following several weeks of disruptions caused by damage to undersea cables.



The disruptions, first reported on March 14, resulted from damage to undersea cables in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Portugal, severely impacting mobile and fixed data services across the nation.



The NCA worked with four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne) to oversee repair efforts. Two repair vessels were deployed, with SAT-3’s vessel completing work by mid-April, and MainOne, WACS, and ACE collaborating on a second vessel, which completed repairs by May 9.



In a statement on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the NCA confirmed that all affected subsea cables are now operational and providing service at full capacity. The authority expressed gratitude for the public's support and understanding during the incident.



To prevent future disruptions, the NCA has issued new directives requiring submarine cable operators to submit backup and redundancy plans. Additionally, all Mobile Network Operators must maintain redundant submarine cable links within Ghana and connect to a sub-region submarine cable provider not currently landing in Ghana.



