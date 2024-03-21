NCA reinstates digital television receiver quality assurance

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has reintroduced the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime, aimed at ensuring the quality and compliance of digital television receivers sold in Ghana, including set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets.



This initiative, announced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, seeks to enhance user satisfaction and shield consumers from substandard products.



Under the new regime, all Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Digital Satellite Television (DTH) receivers must undergo a conformance test and obtain certification to display a receiver certification logo.



Additionally, the NCA has released updated Minimum Requirements for DTT and DTH receivers, accessible on their official website (www.nca.org.gh).



The public is advised to look for specific conformance logos, including DTT, DTH, and Combo Satellite and Terrestrial logos, on all receivers, both standalone set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold within the country.



These logos, available in standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD), must be prominently displayed on the receiver and its packaging.



Existing receivers in the market bearing the digital Ghana logo with the thumb symbol remain valid under the new regime.



The NCA underscores that these logos serve as confirmation to consumers that the DTT, DTH, and Combo receivers have undergone the necessary conformance tests for Ghana.



Below is the statement from the NCA:



The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, the reinstatement of the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime.



This Regime requires all DTT and DTH receivers, such as set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana, to pass a conformance test and be certified to use a receiver certification logo.



In accordance with this development, the Authority has published new Minimum Requirements for receivers of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Digital Satellite Television (DTH) services in Ghana.



The document sets forth the requirements for receivers intended to receive terrestrial or satellite television programmes and can be accessed on the NCA website (www.nca.org.gh).



The General Public is therefore advised to check for the DTT, DTH and Combo Satellite and Terrestrial conformance logos on all receivers, including set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana. The public is encouraged to note that:



1. The logo is available in two types: standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD).



2. The logo must be affixed to the integrated digital TV set and set-top box receiver and its package.



Please note that the receivers with the digital Ghana logo with the thumb symbol below, which were already in the market before the reinstatement of this new regime, are still valid:



We wish to reiterate that these logos confirm to purchasers that the DTT, DTH and Combo receiver has passed the conformance test for Ghana.