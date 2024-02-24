NCA shuts down four radio stations in Bawku, citing national security concerns

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken the decision to close four FM Radio Stations in Bawku, Upper East Region, namely Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM.



The shutdown follows recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council, guided by the Ministry of National Security, amid concerns about the stations' operations contributing to the escalation of the Bawku conflict.



The NCA invoked its powers under Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), citing national security and public interest as the primary reasons for the closure.



This section grants the Authority the authority to suspend or revoke licenses or frequency authorizations when such actions are deemed necessary for national security or the public interest.



The decision comes in the wake of inflammatory remarks made by panellists and presenters on the affected stations, which are believed to have played a role in the escalation of the Bawku conflict, resulting in loss of lives and property.



In a statement, the NCA reiterated its commitment to collaboration with relevant stakeholders and urged all parties involved to strictly adhere to the principles and regulations governing the communications industry.



Read the full statement below:



