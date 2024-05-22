NCCE chairperson criticizes long-term neglect of the commission

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has expressed concern over the continuous neglect of the commission over the years.



In her remarks on JoyNews' AM show on Wednesday, she pointed out that while successive governments have made efforts, the NCCE has not received the necessary support and attention.



“The NCCE has been systematically defunded throughout the Fourth Republic,” Addy stated. “Government after government, some have done a bit more than others, but overall, it has not gained the support and attention required.”



Addy highlighted that the framers of Ghana’s constitution had a visionary idea when they established the NCCE, recognizing the need for a robust civic education structure to support the country’s democratic journey.



“Ghana’s civic education system is unique compared to other countries,” she noted. “The constitution's framers understood that building a republic required educating citizens about democracy and good citizenship.”



She emphasized that good citizenship, the foundation of an effective democracy, must be taught and nurtured. “The constitution is alive because people live by it. Democracy won’t build itself; it requires informed and engaged citizens,” she concluded.