NCCE condemns Nungua Traditional Council over child marriage controversy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has strongly criticized the Nungua Traditional Council following the marriage ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl.



The alleged marriage has ignited public outrage, with demands for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, who asserts that the girl will not assume marital responsibilities until she reaches 18.



In an April 2, 2024 statement, the NCCE expressed dismay over the situation, emphasizing that cultural practices violating laws and the constitution have no place in Ghana’s democratic framework.



The Commission reminded the Ga Traditional Council of the Children’s Act, Act 560 of 1998, which mandates a minimum marriage age of 18 and prohibits forcing children into betrothal, dowry transactions, or marriage.



Additionally, the NCCE cited Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which acknowledges ethnic diversity but prohibits harmful traditional practices.



While acknowledging the Nungua Traditional Council's assertion of the union's voluntariness, the NCCE questioned how a pre-pubescent minor could consent to such an arrangement.



The Commission urged the Nungua Traditional Council to align its practices with Ghana's laws and constitution, emphasizing the protection of youth in Nungua.



Furthermore, NCCE called for intervention from the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and the Department of Social Welfare to safeguard the child's welfare and eliminate child marriages from customary norms.



