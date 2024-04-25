NCCE launches 2024 Constitution week, encourages voting

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has kicked off the 2024 Constitution Week celebrations with a strong message urging citizens to actively participate in the upcoming December general election by casting their votes.



Chairperson of the commission, Kathleen Addy, emphasized the importance of voting, stating that it is not only a right but also a civic duty that shapes the future of the nation.



The launch of Constitution Week took place at the Palace of the Asafohene, Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu, in the Subin Constituency of Kumasi, Ashanti Region, last Tuesday. The week-long event is themed



"Together we can build Ghana, so let's get involved," emphasizing the collective effort needed for national development.



Key officials present at the launch included the Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, and the Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE, Margaret Konama, along with representatives from various security agencies such as the Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Prisons Service.



In a demonstration of respect and collaboration, the NCCE management had earlier visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Palace at Manhyia in Kumasi to brief him on their activities.



Chairperson Kathleen Addy reiterated the commission's commitment to educating the public on their civic responsibilities, aiming to enhance the nation's sustainable development.



As part of the Constitution Week celebrations, the NCCE plans to engage with citizens to gather feedback on calls for a reform of the 1992 Constitution and to assess public understanding and appreciation of the nation's 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional democracy.



In response to the NCCE's efforts, Nana Boakye Agyeman Bonsu commended the commission for its dedication to educating citizens about their civic responsibilities.



The Asafohene, who also serves as Otumfuo's Akwanuhene, praised the NCCE for its collaboration with traditional authorities since its establishment in 1992.



He urged voters to use the upcoming election as an opportunity to showcase Ghana as a beacon of hope and democracy in Africa to the international community.