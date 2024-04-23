NCCE launches 2024 constitution week in Kumasi, advocates for peace ahead of elections

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has launched the 2024 Constitution Week in Kumasi.



The launch event, held at the prestigious Asafo Palace, drew significant attention from both local leaders and citizens alike.



Attendees included representatives from key security agencies such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service.



Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring peace and security during electoral processes.



This year's Constitution Week carries the theme "Together We Can Build Ghana So Get Involved," reflecting the need for collective action in nation-building.



Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the Commission, emphasized the significance of the annual celebration in fostering civic awareness and responsibility among Ghanaians.



Addressing the audience, she stressed the pivotal role citizens play in upholding democratic principles and holding the government accountable.



"The Constitution Week is a flagship program through which we remind all Ghanaians about how far the 1992 constitution has brought us as far as the Fourth Republic is concerned," Madam Addy remarked.



She commended citizens for their commitment to democracy, highlighting Ghana's reputation as a beacon of hope in Africa due to its peaceful transitions of power.



Madam Addy also underscored the historical context behind the establishment of the NCCE, tracing it back to Ghana's tumultuous past marked by coups and political instability.



The Commission, founded in 1992, was tasked with educating citizens on the principles of democracy and the importance of defending the constitution.



Nana Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu II, the Asafohene, graced the occasion as the guest of honor. In his remarks, he lauded the NCCE for its unwavering commitment to civic education and peacebuilding efforts. The Asafohene emphasized the need for collaboration between the NCCE and traditional leaders, noting that grassroots engagement is essential for promoting democratic values.



As the event concluded, participants expressed their renewed commitment to civic engagement and pledged to actively participate in the upcoming elections.



The call for peace and unity resonated strongly, with attendees echoing the sentiment that Ghana's democracy is strengthened when citizens are informed, engaged, and united in their pursuit of progress.