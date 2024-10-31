You are here: HomeNews2024 10 31Article 2000438

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: GNA

NCCE takes parliamentary debate to Amenfi East

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

NCCE's Daniel Boateng emphasized the importance of respectful campaigning NCCE's Daniel Boateng emphasized the importance of respectful campaigning

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organized a parliamentary debate in Wassa Akropong for candidates in the Amenfi East Constituency, where NPP aspirant Ernest Frimpong presented his development plans.

He proposed establishing a university, upgrading the local hospital, improving road infrastructure, and promoting community mining to combat illegal mining. Frimpong also highlighted the need for mechanized farming to engage youth.

Despite the incumbent MP, Nicholas Amankwah of the NDC, not participating, NCCE's Daniel Boateng emphasized the importance of respectful campaigning and addressing constituents' needs ahead of the elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment