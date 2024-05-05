NCCE urges workers to exhibit discipline, dedication to work

General News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, the Assistant Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Anloga District of the Volta region, has urged all workers to exhibit discipline and dedication to work.



The aim, according to her, would help increase productivity as well as improve quality delivery.



Madam Afetorgbor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after commemorating this year’s ‘Workers Day’ celebration, said the day acknowledged the contribution and achievements of all workers.



"Workers Day reminds you of the importance of workers globally, and all workers should be recognised for their hard work and dedication."



She further stated that all workers, including teachers, health workers, security agencies, farmers, fisherfolks as well as public and civil servants, should work with love for humanity and dignity at all levels.



“Let us honour and celebrate the hard work and dedication of individual workers in all fields of work. May all workers enjoy safe and healthy working conditions with abundant growth and development,” she added.



Madam Afetorgbor said the labour force remained a key indicator in every angle of life and should be recognised, empowered, and motivated.



Some workers, the GNA engaged, expressed worry and dissatisfaction about their working conditions and appealed to the authorities to help.