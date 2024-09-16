NCCE workers to embark on indefinite strike over delayed allowance negotiations

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) staff union has announced an indefinite strike starting Wednesday, September 18, 2024.



The strike follows delays by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in negotiations over staff allowances.



Despite submitting proposals in May 2023, the union claims the FWSC has used delay tactics and failed to negotiate in good faith.



NCCE staff will show solidarity by hoisting red flags and wearing red attire beginning September 16, 2024.



The union is urging all members to participate in the strike to push for their demands.