Diasporia News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The NDC Berlin Branch has boosted John Dramani Mahama’s campaign for the upcoming election by donating three motorbikes and 300 branded T-shirts.



This support is part of their commitment to the “Resetting Ghana Agenda,” aimed at addressing economic hardships under the current government.



The branch also encourages other diaspora groups to increase their support and contribute to the party’s campaign.



They urge Ghanaians to join their movement to bring change and improve governance in Ghana.