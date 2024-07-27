You are here: HomeNews2024 07 27Article 1964009

NDC Campaign Launch: This gov't is living an illusion- Mahama slams Akufo-Addo

The NDC launched its 2024 campaign in Tamale, with key leaders including John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mahama criticized the current NPP administration for being out of touch and highlighted severe economic issues, such as 8 million Ghanaians going without food for 24 hours and youth unemployment rising to 14.7%.

He urged voters to choose change in the December elections, promising an NDC government would address the nation's challenges and create a better future, contrasting the current administration with Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

