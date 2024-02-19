NDC Canada Chapter inaugurates new executives

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress Canada Chapter (NDC-Canada) recently inaugurated its newly elected executives, marking a pivotal moment for the organisation.



The executive team includes Mr. Gameli R.K. Atakuma as Chairman, leading a dynamic group of individuals with diverse roles within the chapter.



Expressing gratitude on behalf of the executives, Chairman Gamali R.K. Atakuma acknowledged the dedication of the various branches that form the NDC Canada Chapter.



He urged members to translate their commitments into action, fostering a robust and vibrant NDC Canada chapter.



Deputy Director of International Relations Directorate (IRD), Dr. Karl Arhin, offered words of encouragement to the newly elected executives.



Recognising the challenges faced by the NDC Canada chapter, he emphasised the need for mature and multifaceted leadership to address these issues effectively. Dr. Arhin commended the entire membership, particularly the Special Chapter Electoral Committee, chaired by Dr. Wutor Victor, for their dedication and hard work.



Dr. Arhin expressed confidence in the NDC Canada chapter's expanding role in the upcoming 2024 elections and the broader NDC agenda. He assured members that their contributions would not be in vain and encouraged them to maintain faith in the party's mission.



As the new executives assumed their roles, Dr. Arhin emphasised the importance of remaining focused on the party's objectives and urged members to continue supporting the NDC's growth in Canada.