NDC Canada Chapter inaugurates new executives ahead of 2024 elections

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada Chapter recently held an inauguration ceremony to swear in its newly elected executives, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort as the country prepares for the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



The first Vice Chairman of the executive team is Mr. Aliu Abdul-Hamid, while Ms. Keli Binder holds the position of the 2nd Vice Chairman. Dr. Eric Asempa is responsible for the role of Secretary, and Mr. Michael Ologo is the Organizer. Ms. Freda Atsunyo is the Deputy Organizer, and Ms. Aseye Kpodo serves as the Women Organizer.



Mr. Mabel E. Asempah-Darko holds the position of Deputy Women Organizer, while Ms. Sharon Cudjoe is responsible for the Treasurer position. Ms. Samira Dzormeku serves as the Deputy Treasurer, and Mr. Frank Opoku is the Youth Organizer, according to a Graphic Online report.



Mr. Ahmed Ibn Wahab holds the position of Deputy Youth Organizer, while Ms. Francisca Arhin serves as the Communication Officer and Mr. Ahmed S. Zakaria serves as the Deputy Communication Officer of the executive team.



During the ceremony, Mr. Alex Segbefia praised the NDC's leadership and conveyed congratulations to the newly elected executives on behalf of the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.



He urged them to unite in preparation for the challenges ahead in the December 7th, 2024 elections.



Former National Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, stressed the need for members to work diligently towards securing victory in the elections, emphasizing their support for John Dramani Mahama's candidacy to restore confidence in Ghanaian politics.



Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of NDC diaspora members and emphasized the importance of a united front to challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.



Chairman of the inauguration ceremony, Professor Victor Wutor, urged the newly elected executives to prioritize effective communication, responsibility, and accountability, emphasizing the need for unity toward the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.



Following the speeches, the newly elected executives, led by Mr. Gameli R.K. Atakuma as Chairman, pledged to work tirelessly towards the party's objectives. The executive team comprises individuals dedicated to various roles, committed to advancing the party's agenda and securing victory in the upcoming elections.