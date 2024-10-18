NDC Caucus to initiate moves to take over leadership of Parliament on Tuesday, October 22

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Caucus, led by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, will move to take control of Parliament's leadership on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.



This follows Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant due to MPs violating constitutional rules by switching parties or running as independents.



The affected MPs include representatives from Amenfi Central, Fomena, Agona West, and Suhum constituencies.



With the NDC now holding 136 seats and the NPP 135, Dr. Forson declared the NDC the new majority and announced plans to elect a new Second Deputy Speaker.