NDC Chairman takes 24-hour Economy message to Bantama Market

Politics of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, promoted John Dramani Mahama's plans for a Women’s Development Bank and a 24-hour economy to market women at Bantama.



He urged voters to support the NDC in the upcoming elections, highlighting that the proposed bank would support women’s businesses with minimal interest and no collateral.



Bantama's NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Kwadwo Addai Dapaah, also called for support, promising to tackle youth unemployment, ensure fair job opportunities, and provide entrepreneurship programs, a scholarship fund, and support for skill development.