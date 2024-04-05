NDC Communicator reportedly stabbed to death by wife

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Asante Mampong, a tragic event unfolded where a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed by his wife on Thursday night.



According to reports, the victim, identified as Osei Yaw Akoto, known as ‘Borga,’ engaged in a heated argument with his wife, resulting in the fatal stabbing.



A close friend of the deceased, George, recounted the incident on Adom FM, stating that the couple’s eldest son sought help upon witnessing the altercation.



Upon arrival at the scene, George found his friend lying in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds on his chest. Despite immediate medical attention at the Asante Mampong Government Hospital, Akoto tragically succumbed to his injuries within a mere 15 minutes.



Expressing shock over the incident, George mentioned that while disagreements between the deceased and his wife were not uncommon, the fatal outcome was unforeseen.



The authorities have been notified, and the wife has been detained to aid further investigation into the heartbreaking incident.