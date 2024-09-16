NDC Demo: EC must provide evidence of previous register that contained trees, animals – Ofosu Ampofo

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former NDC National Chairman Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has called on party supporters to join a demonstration on September 17, 2024, to demand accountability from the Electoral Commission (EC) over alleged voter register irregularities.



The NDC is pushing for an independent forensic audit ahead of the December elections, criticizing the EC for admitting to issues with the register.



Speaking at the launch of Upper Manya Krobo MP Bismark Tetteh Nyarko’s campaign, Dr. Ofosu Ampofo emphasized the importance of a credible register and urged voters to support both Nyarko and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for parliamentary majority.