NDC Jakpa tape cooked In Julius Debrah’s office

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Sources have revealed that the 16-minute tape released by the NDC to discredit Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has been manipulated.



The NDC allegedly doctored the tape to remove the voice of Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Kulendi. The tape claims Dame pressured Richard Jakpa to falsify evidence in the ambulance case involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



However, sources indicate Dame only met Jakpa in Kulendi’s house and urged him to stick to the evidence.



The alleged doctoring has sparked calls for an investigation into the NDC's actions, with accusations that the party manipulated evidence for political gain.