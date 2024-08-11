NDC MP blames ‘Parliamentary Pillar’ for lack of development in constituency—Nana B reveals

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP National Organiser, has recently revealed an intriguing episode from a campaign visit.



At the NDC office in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, NDC executives criticized their MP for a lack of development, with the MP claiming a parliamentary pillar obstructed his view and hindered his advocacy.



This unusual excuse has sparked concerns among the NDC, who compare the MP’s performance unfavorably with former MP Catherine Afeku’s contributions.



With the NDC having gained ground in 2020, this controversy could impact voter perceptions and shift support as the 2024 elections approach.