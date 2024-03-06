NDC MPs commission unfinished National Cathedral to mock Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a satirical gesture aimed at highlighting perceived government failures, Opposition Members of Parliament, led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, symbolically commissioned the uncompleted National Cathedral project.



According to Citi News, initial attempts by the opposition MPs to access the construction site were obstructed by security personnel. Despite being barred from entering, an agreement was reached to stand at the entrance for a press conference expressing discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.



The National Cathedral, originally scheduled for commissioning on March 6, has drawn criticism, especially from minority MPs dissatisfied with the project's expenditures. Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had indicated the commissioning date in the 2021 budget statement presented in Parliament.



Unable to enter the site, the opposition MPs engaged in a symbolic act, cutting a sod to commission the unfinished National Cathedral. The gesture underscored their critique of what they perceive as shortcomings in the government’s handling of the project.



Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, remarked, "When the act of parliament had to grind on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and beg. Your instructions are that we should not enter, we will not enter, we will stand at the entrance."



The NDC MPs stated that the commissioning was carried out "on behalf of Dr. Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo, and Ken Ofori-Atta," emphasizing their discontent with the National Cathedral project.



