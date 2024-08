Politics of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign, assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto launch will be orderly and well-organized, unlike the chaotic New Patriotic Party (NPP) launch.



She emphasized the NDC’s meticulous planning and encouraged public participation via media platforms.