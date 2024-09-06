NDC, NPP supporters clash over DRIP equipment in Salaga; several injured

Politics of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: 3news

Supporters of the NPP and NDC clashed in Salaga, resulting in several injuries after a dispute over the arrival of District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment.



The confrontation erupted when both parties tried to welcome the equipment from Damongo.



MP Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima had claimed the equipment was funded by MPs' shares of the Common Fund, a statement disputed by District Chief Executive Richard Broni, who said the equipment was government-procured.



Injured supporters were taken to Salaga Government Hospital.



No arrests have been made, and the East Gonja Municipal Security Committee will meet with party leaders to address the situation.