NDC National Organiser points finger at christians for Ghana's corruption woes

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Joseph Yamin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has placed blame on Christians for the high prevalence of corruption in Ghana.



The politician, who is also a theologian, expressed his viewpoint, asserting that the majority of Ghanaians identify as Christians, yet corruption persists in the country.



During an interview on AbusuaNkommo, Dr. Yamin questioned the discrepancy between Ghana's predominantly Christian population, estimated at 70%, and the ongoing corruption challenges.



"If today in Ghana, 70% of our population are Christians, and Christianity talks about morality, why the corruption?" he pondered.



His remarks coincide with the recent concerns raised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the local branch of Transparency International, regarding Ghana's consistent placement in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).



In the January 2024 release, Ghana maintained its score of 43 out of 100, ranking 70th out of 180 countries.



Rev Dr. Yamin didn't shy away from holding Christianity accountable for the prevailing corruption issues.



He emphasised, "If there's so much corruption in our system, it's Christianity that should be blamed."



He criticised the Christian community, suggesting that despite the large number of churches, the adherence to moral values outlined in the Bible appears to be lacking.



In a bold statement, he argued that the focus of many Ghanaian churches has shifted from preaching the gospel of salvation and morality to the performing of miracles.



Dr. Yamin lamented, "The 70% Christians are not doing what is in the Bible, and it is because people go to church to receive miracles but not to be saved. Ghana is moving, so there are more churches but fewer Christians."



These assertions by the NDC National Organiser add another dimension to the ongoing discourse about the role of religion in shaping the moral fabric of Ghanaian society and addressing issues like corruption.