NDC Rejoins IPAC

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced its return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), expressing optimism about the prospect of enhanced consensus-building within the electoral landscape.



In a statement issued by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, the party underscores its belief in the revitalization of IPAC.



"The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana," the statement read.



"The party anticipates collaborative endeavours that will strengthen Ghana’s electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation," it added.