NDC UK protest morphs into friendly meet and greet

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: thehawknewspaper.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK branch has organized a demonstration against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which unexpectedly turned into a friendly interaction.



Initially planned to highlight economic hardships under the current administration, the protest became a cordial meet-and-greet.



Protest leaders engaged in friendly conversations with Bawumia’s team, discussing policies instead of chanting slogans.



This unexpected turn has sparked discussions on the effectiveness of such interactions as an alternative to traditional protests.