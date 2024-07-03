NDC Women’s Organizer for Tema West, Paulina Lamisi, allegedly missing

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

The family of Paulina Lamisi, the Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West, is seeking public help to find her.



Paulina has been missing since June 12, 2024, after leaving home following an assignment with her husband.



Her phone has been unreachable, prompting her family to report her disappearance to the police.



Her brother, Paul Anamde, expressed their deep concern and urged anyone with information to come forward, hoping for her safe return. If no leads are found within seven days, the police will seek a court order to access her phone records.