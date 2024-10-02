You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988369

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

NDC accepts EC's promise to release corrected 2024 provisional voters register

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary for NDC Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary for NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agreed to the Electoral Commission's (EC) commitment to release the updated 2024 Provisional Voters Register within one week for political parties' review.

Following discussions at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on October 1, the NDC expressed satisfaction with the EC's decision to re-exhibit the register, recommending both online and offline access for wider scrutiny.

The NDC also called for a multi-stakeholder examination of the EC's IT system to address admitted vulnerabilities that could threaten the integrity of the upcoming elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment