NDC accuses police of selective justice

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has accused the Ghana Police Service of selective justice, citing instances of bias against the party.



The NDC alleges that Ato Koomson, son of an NPP MP, stormed an EC registration center with thugs, leading to a stabbing incident, while an NDC sympathizer, Asmah, was arrested and remanded despite sustaining injuries.



The party also references a past incident where Hawa Koomson admitted to firing a gun shot, but was not prosecuted.



The NDC is calling for investigations and justice to prevail.