NDC advocates for implementation of new election date in 2028

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the wake of an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting regarding the Electoral Commission's proposal to alter the national election day, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shifted its stance.



Previously opposing the change from December 7 to November 7, the NDC now supports the reform but urges that its implementation commence in 2028, citing a consensus reached during Monday's meeting.



Dr. Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the NDC, emphasized that the party arrived at the decision collectively. According to him, the NPP also agreed on the condition that the change should not take effect in 2024, emphasizing the importance of consensus in the decision-making process.



However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disputes the NDC's claim, asserting that they actually support the implementation of the revised election date in 2024. Evans Nimako, the NPP's Director of Elections, questioned the accuracy of the NDC's representation, highlighting differing opinions within the meeting. Nimako emphasized that some participants suggested considering the change in 2028, raising questions about who truly speaks for the party.



Nimako further criticized the NDC's reluctance, stating, "They had said that if elections were to be conducted today, they are going to be the victorious party. And even if EC says that they are bringing it earlier so you win, you are still running away from it."