NDC and NPP officials arrested over alleged voter registration of minors

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Bernard Afful, the Constituency Secretary for Mpohor in the Western Region under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alongside another individual, was apprehended by the police on allegations of registering a minor at the Apatanta polling station during the ongoing limited voter registration process.



Roger Miller, the owner of a Preparatory School in the constituency, was also detained in connection with the incident, following a report received on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



Both individuals were subsequently released on a police enquiry bill as investigations continue.



In a separate incident, Frank Nkrumah, the Constituency Treasurer for Mpohor representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was also arrested on similar charges. He was taken into custody Friday morning and is presently detained by the police.



The arrests followed a complaint filed by the NDC Constituency Executives for Mpohor on Thursday.



The limited voter registration, initiated by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, aims to enroll individuals who have reached the voting age of 18 and others who missed previous registration exercises. The registration period is set to conclude on May 27.