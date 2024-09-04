NDC and NPP supporters clash violently in Kete Krachi over DRIP machines (video)

Politics of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

A violent clash erupted between NPP and NDC supporters in Bommoden, Oti Region, over the management of DRIP machines intended to improve road infrastructure.



The altercation, which began around 6:30 PM, resulted in one person being seriously injured and hospitalized.



Local authorities and police are now investigating the incident and working to restore peace.



Both parties have been urged to advise their supporters to avoid further violence, especially with upcoming elections.









