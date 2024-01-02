NDC appoints Kwabena Bobie Ansah national patron of disability desk

Politics of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: Ernest Kwame Addo, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed ace broadcaster Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah as the patron of its disability desk.



In a letter dated December 25, 2023, and signed by the Chairman of the Disability Committee,Dr. Richard Fiadomor, the party stated that it "writes to officially communicate to you the approval granted by the National Disability Committee to appoint you as a NATIONAL PATRON of the Disability Desk."



The current host of Accra FM's most sought-after afternoon program—the Citizen's Show—is required, among other things, to provide support in terms of activity coordination at the desk.



Bobie Ansah would also be instrumental in providing financial and logistical support to the desk.



Bobby, as most of his close allies fondly refer to him, is also expected to "advise the disability committee on matters of policy and programmes," as well as "promote the activities and programmes of the Desk to achieve its major objective."



Also, as and when necessary, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah would be required to provide technical assistance to the desk.



Read parts of the letter addressed to the host of Citizen's Show below:



APPOINTMENT AS NATIONAL PATRON—NDC DISABILITY DESK



The Disability Committee presents its compliments to you.



I write to officially communicate to you the approval granted by the National Disability Committee to appoint you as a NATIONAL PATRON of the Disability Desk.



As a PATRON, you would be required, among other things, to:



 Provide support in terms of activity coordination of the Desk.



 Provide financial and logistical support to the Desk.



 Advice the Disability Committee on matters of policy and programmes.



 Provide technical assistance to the Desk as and when necessary.



 Promote the activities and programmes of the Desk to achieve its major objective.



We look forward to working with you in the common interest of the NDC in general and the Disability Desk in particular for victory in 2024 and beyond.



The popular radio presenter has been credited with the building of many radio shows and personalities who are still blazing the trail in the radio space.



It was he who built the “Akokoabon” show on Hello FM, the Kukurantumi show on Nhyira FM, all in the Ashanti region. He also built Asempa FM, and now the Citizens show, in Accra.



They are all major radio shows that are still serving the needs of their listeners.



Bobie has also trained more radio giants like: Nana Yaw Kesse of Peace FM, the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA), Dominic Kissi of Asempa FM, Akosua Ago of Okay FM, and recently Nana Ama Agyarko, of Accra FM.