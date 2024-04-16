NDC calls for EC security overhaul amid BVR theft allegations

Politics of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has demanded a thorough review and enhancement of all security protocols at the Electoral Commission (EC) in preparation for the 2024 elections.



During the latest Moment of Truth series on Monday, April 15, Kwetey stressed the urgency of investigating the alleged theft of Biometric Verification Registration (BVR) devices and laptops at the EC. He emphasized the need for oversight from credible independent international bodies to ensure the integrity of the investigation.



Kwetey highlighted the critical role of each piece of equipment in the EC's inventory, expressing concern over potential insider threats or external breaches that could compromise the electoral process.



He criticized assurances by EC officials, deeming them inadequate and indicative of a lack of understanding of electoral security complexities. Kwetey asserted that such assurances were insufficient in the face of potential electoral tampering or fraud.



The NDC General Secretary underscored the party's commitment to preserving democracy in Ghana and called for decisive action to safeguard the electoral process and uphold the true will of the people.