NDC calls for forensic audit of spending on 13th African Games in Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging for a thorough forensic audit of the budget and spending related to the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana.



The opposition party is critical of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that despite allocating $195 million for pre-games preparations and $48 million to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for transportation, feeding, and logistics, the event has been marred by disappointment and disgrace.



In a statement signed by its National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, dated Monday, March 18, 2024, the NDC expressed shock at the significant financial investment made by the NPP government into the games, which they argue have failed to yield positive results for the country.



The party is calling for accountability and transparency through a comprehensive audit of the expenditures.



Moreover, the NDC is demanding the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, citing what they deem as "gross incompetence" in organizing the games.



Additionally, they are calling for the dissolution of the LOC overseeing the event, expressing concern over the performance and logistical challenges faced by the Ghanaian contingent participating in the games.



Below is the full statement from the NDC:



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has just sighted media publications about South Africa's decision to withdraw its men's and women's hockey teams from the ongoing African Games due to the substandard nature of Ghana’s Hockey Pitch. This is the latest in a streak of embarrassing spectacles that have characterised the ongoing games.



The other day, Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba had to withdraw from the ongoing cycling competition after his personal bicycle which he was using for the competition broke down shortly after the contest started.



It has also been reported that Ghana’s Swimming Team withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons. It has further been reported that Ghana’s athletes are highly displeased in the ongoing games due to poor preparations and lack of equipment.



Yet, we are told that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has spent a colossal USD$195 million on pre-games preparations, while a staggering USD$48 million has been made available to the Local Organising Committee for transportation, feeding, and other logistics for the games.