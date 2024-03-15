NDC calls for quality human resources at Electoral Commission amid internet disruptions

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has emphasized the importance of recruiting skilled personnel to manage activities at the Electoral Commission in light of the ongoing internet disruptions.



The disruptions, caused by cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, have affected mobile network operations since Thursday, March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the country.



The outages have had a significant impact, leaving many Ghanaians without access to internet services.



In response, Dr. Omane Boamah took to Facebook to express his concerns, stating that the disruptions highlight the need for a competent workforce to handle crucial electoral activities.



He also raised the possibility of a cyberattack, though no conclusive evidence has been presented to support this theory.



In his Facebook post, Dr. Omane Boamah called on the government of Ghana and relevant stakeholders to provide accurate and verifiable information regarding the cause of the disruptions.



He emphasized that citizens deserve to know the reasons behind the internet outages and urged transparency in addressing the issue.



The NDC's stance underscores the importance of ensuring reliable internet connectivity, especially in the lead-up to the December elections, where digital communication and data management are critical.





Below is Omane Boamah’s Facebook full post.

Arising from the major disruption of data services yesterday, which I cannot rule out cyberattack until proven otherwise, many have expressed genuine concerns about the upcoming December 07, 2024 elections.



Your concerns are genuine and germane! But don’t panic!!!



This disruptive development is part of the reason we keep emphasising the need to recruit quality human resource for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until Mrs. Jean Mensah declares HE John Dramani Mahama President.



I urge you to concentrate on what lies within your control instead of thinking IT is the one and only solution to electoral problems.



Let’s continue to work on human resource mobilisation and training across the country.



And I’ll add, leave the rest to us…



The government of Ghana, together with local and international stakeholders must also provide accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.



#OrganiseDontAgonise



#24-hourEconomy