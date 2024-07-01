NDC calls for revision of EC Time Table

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of IT and Elections, has called for an urgent revision of the Electoral Commission's (EC) calendar to prevent issues as the December 7, 2024, elections approach.



In a social media post, he urged the EC to avoid further congesting the already tight schedule.



He also expects the EC to address network failure issues and provide final figures for the limited voter registration exercise, which have not yet been disclosed following corrections of earlier errors.



Dr. Omane Boamah expressed these concerns ahead of an IPAC meeting scheduled for the following day.